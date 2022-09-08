Here’s Why You Should Consider Acquiring Mastercard (MA) Shares

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Fintech Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the quarter ended June 30, 2022, Baron FinTech Fund (the “Fund”) fell 22.40% (Institutional Shares) compared with a 16.10% decline for the S&P 500 Index (the “Benchmark”) and a 22.80% decline for the FactSet Global FinTech Index (the “Index”). Since inception (December 31, 2019), the Fund has risen 3.81% on an annualized basis compared with an 8.27% gain for the Benchmark and a 5.25% decline for the FactSet Global FinTech Index. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Baron Fintech Fund mentioned Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1966, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is a Harrison, New York-based financial services company with a $313.1 billion market capitalization. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) delivered a -9.81% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -4.75%. The stock closed at $324.08 per share on September 06, 2022.

Here is what Baron Fintech Fund has to say about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"The Fund’s holdings in the Payments and Information Services themes also contributed to relative performance. Within Payments, lower exposure to this lagging theme and outperformance of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) added the most value. These global payment networks are viewed as safe havens during market downturns but are also benefiting from resilient payment volumes and a sharp rebound in international travel."

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA), cards, logo, sign, bank, credit, symbol, pay, finance, business
Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA), cards, logo, sign, bank, credit, symbol, pay, finance, business

Bornfree / Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) ranks 7th on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was in 137 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 136 funds in the previous quarter. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) delivered a -10.01% return in the past 3 months.

In August 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q2 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories