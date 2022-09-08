Here’s Why You Should Consider Acquiring Mastercard (MA) Shares

Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Fintech Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the quarter ended June 30, 2022, Baron FinTech Fund (the “Fund”) fell 22.40% (Institutional Shares) compared with a 16.10% decline for the S&P 500 Index (the “Benchmark”) and a 22.80% decline for the FactSet Global FinTech Index (the “Index”). Since inception (December 31, 2019), the Fund has risen 3.81% on an annualized basis compared with an 8.27% gain for the Benchmark and a 5.25% decline for the FactSet Global FinTech Index. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Baron Fintech Fund mentioned Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1966, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is a Harrison, New York-based financial services company with a $313.1 billion market capitalization. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) delivered a -9.81% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -4.75%. The stock closed at $324.08 per share on September 06, 2022.

Here is what Baron Fintech Fund has to say about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"The Fund’s holdings in the Payments and Information Services themes also contributed to relative performance. Within Payments, lower exposure to this lagging theme and outperformance of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) added the most value. These global payment networks are viewed as safe havens during market downturns but are also benefiting from resilient payment volumes and a sharp rebound in international travel."

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA), cards, logo, sign, bank, credit, symbol, pay, finance, business

Bornfree / Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) ranks 7th on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was in 137 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 136 funds in the previous quarter. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) delivered a -10.01% return in the past 3 months.

In August 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q2 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.