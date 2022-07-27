Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying Apple (AAPL) Shares

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first half of 2022, a portfolio net return of -17.2% was recorded by the fund, underperforming the S&P 500 Index which delivered a -16.1% return for the same period. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Wedgewood Partners mentioned Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1976, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a Cupertino, California-based multinational technology company with a $2.4 trillion market capitalization. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) delivered a -14.63% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 3.29%. The stock closed at $151.60 per share on July 26, 2022.

Here is what Wedgewood Partners has to say about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"Apple grew revenues +9%, driven by +17% growth in the Services segment. While iPhone revenues grew a modest +5%, it was on an exceptional year ago comparison of +66%. iPhone continues to capture most industry smartphone profits by focusing on high-end price tiers. Apple is taking nearly two-thirds of the revenue share in the premium ($400 and above) smartphone segment. Further, most of the growth was driven by expansion in the “ultra-premium” price tier of $1000 or more per unit.[1] As we have highlighted in the past, Apple’s relentless focus on the development and integration between hardware (especially integrated circuits) and software continues to add significant value for customers of its products and services. We expect this favorable competitive dynamic to continue for the foreseeable future.

Our calculations show that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) ranks 9th on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was in 131 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 134 funds in the previous quarter. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) delivered a -3.32% return in the past 3 months.

In June 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

