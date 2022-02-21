Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 5.24% and 5.07% gross and net of fees, respectively. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (the “Index”) returned 11.64%, and the S&P 500 (the “S&P”) 11.03%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Polen Focus Growth, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) and discussed its stance on the firm. Abbott Laboratories is a Chicago, Illinois-based medical device company with a $218.7 billion market capitalization. ABT delivered a -12.12% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -2.80%. The stock closed at $123.68 per share on February 16, 2022.

Here is what Polen Focus Growth has to say about Abbott Laboratories in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"The top absolute contributors during the fourth quarter (includeds) Abbott Laboratories. For Abbott Laboratories, the ongoing pandemic has resulted in significant revenues from its COVID rapid testing sales. The company is effectively reinvesting these proceeds to further strengthen its core businesses."

ABT
ABT

Courtesy of Abbott Labs

Our calculations show that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. ABT was in 63 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to 61 funds in the previous quarter. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) delivered a -3.84% return in the past 3 months.

In December 2021, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on ABT in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

