Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in Amazon (AMZN)

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Diamond Hill Large Cap Fund” first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During a volatile quarter, Diamond Hill Large Cap Fund held up better than the Russell 1000 Index by a decent margin in Q1. After a strong rebound in 2021, global GDP growth is expected to moderate in 2022. Try to take some time looking at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Diamond Hill Large Cap Fund mentioned Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1994, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a Seattle, Washington-based e-commerce company with a $1.1 trillion market capitalization. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) delivered a -33.64% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -38.09%. The stock closed at $110.63 per share on July 14, 2022.

Here is what Diamond Hill Large Cap Fund has to say about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"Amazon, one of the leading providers of public cloud services and online retailing, is a rapidly growing business that has been investing heavily in infrastructure and content to improve its customer experience. These investments have obscured the magnitude of sustainable free cash flow as well as the attractive valuation of the business relative to peers."

Our calculations show that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) ranks 1st on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was in 271 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 279 funds in the previous quarter. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) delivered a -27.08% return in the past 3 months.

