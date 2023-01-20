Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in Apple (AAPL)

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly net increase of 5.2% has been recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2022, below the S&P 500 Index’s 7.56% gain for the same period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

In its Q3 2022 investor letter, Wedgewood Partners mentioned Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1976, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a Cupertino, California-based multinational technology company with a $2.1 trillion market capitalization. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) delivered a 4.11% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -17.77%. The stock closed at $135.27 per share on January 19, 2023.

Here is what Wedgewood Partners has to say about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Apple grew quarterly revenues +14% (foreign exchange adjusted) driven by +16% growth in iPhone revenues (also foreign exchange adjusted). iPhone revenue growth was particularly impressive because The Company is compounding on +47 growth from a year ago. Apple's installed base is over 1.8 billion devices which helps drive a software and services business, which in turn has generated almost $80 billion of revenue over the past four quarters and is up +60% compared to calendar 2019 (pre-Pandemic). As we have highlighted in the past, Apple's relentless focus on the development and integration between hardware (especially integrated circuits) and software, continues to add significant value for customers of their products and services. We expect this favorable competitive dynamic to continue for the foreseeable future."

Apple
Apple

brandon-romanchuk-NOFyRmSQfUQ-unsplash

Our calculations show that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) ranks 9th on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was in 140 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 128 funds in the previous quarter. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) delivered a -5.66% return in the past 3 months.

In January 2023, we published an article that includes Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in 5 Stocks with the Biggest Buybacks. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple wins appeal to keep $308 million U.S. patent verdict at bay

    A U.S. appeals court on Friday affirmed a decision to throw out a $308.5 million jury verdict against Apple Inc for allegedly infringing a patent related to digital rights management. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C., upheld an East Texas federal judge's ruling that Personalized Media Communications LLC's patent was invalid because the company engaged in misconduct before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Representatives for Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Is Meta Platforms (META) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly net increase of 5.2% has been recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2022, below the S&P 500 Index’s 7.56% gain for the same period. Spare some time to […]

  • Tech Is Back? Please, Stop Clowning Around And Watch the Swinging Axe

    Just because Netflix added more subscribers than expected does not mean Big Tech is turning around -- and here's my answer to anyone who says it is.

  • 1 Huge Reason Stocks Could Rally in 2023

    The U.S. dollar has a complicated relationship with multinational companies, and it was devastating to U.S. stocks in 2022.

  • Why PagerDuty Stock Was Climbing Today

    Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) were moving higher Friday after the software-as-a-service company got an analyst upgrade. As of 12:11 p.m. ET, the stock was up by 5.6%. PagerDuty specializes in observability and monitoring software that notifies businesses of outages and other connectivity issues.

  • Dividend Aristocrats Ranked: Top 15 According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss top 15 dividend aristocrats according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read Dividend Aristocrats Ranked: Top 5 According To Hedge Funds. Investors are flocking to dividend stocks as recession fears mount and uncertainty in the […]

  • AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $11.36, marking a +1.34% move from the previous day.

  • Is Motorola Solutions (MSI) a Safe Investment Pick?

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly net increase of 5.2% has been recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2022, below the S&P 500 Index’s 7.56% gain for the same period. Spare some time to […]

  • A grandmother among the missing after Russian missile attack

    Olena Zhuravska, a 73-year-old grandmother is still missing after a Russian missile hit their home in Dnipro, Ukraine on January 14. The attack on a residential building blew the walls off the kitchens and bedrooms of dozens of family apartments. At least 46 people were killed, 80 were injured, and 11 are missing.

  • Apple Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    With a market capitalization of roughly $2.16 trillion, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stands as the world's largest publicly traded company -- and it's actually held up pretty well against the broad-based sell-off for technology stocks. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index has fallen roughly 25.5% over the last year, Apple has dipped "only" 21.5% across the stretch. With the company still posting incredible profits, should investors be buying Apple stock amid the broader valuation pullback for the tech sector?

  • Amazon to Plow Extra $35 Billion Into Virginia Data Centers in Cloud Race

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud unit will spend $35 billion on new data centers in Virginia by 2040, underscoring its determination to stay ahead of rivals Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. Most Read from BloombergGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Reduction of Global WorkforceMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesHolmes Belongs in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Manor, US SaysTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitGlobal Property Market Faces $175 Billion

  • FedEx Corporation (FDX) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    FedEx (FDX) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • 7 Walmart Deals That Will Save You Big Money

    January is a time to reset, a chance to recover from the holidays, to resolve to accomplish your to-do list in the new year and to redeem some of those gift cards you received. It's also a time to...

  • Top 10 Miami Dolphins offseason priorities | Schad

    The Dolphins made the playoffs for only the second time in 14 years. But finished only 9-8. Successful season? Depends who you ask. What's next?

  • Why Chinese EV Maker XPeng Jumped Friday

    XPeng shares were down by almost 11% this week before they jumped by more than 10% Friday morning. XPeng slashed prices on its EVs earlier this week in response to Tesla's price cuts in China. Investors first viewed XPeng's decision as a sign of desperation, and a tactic that could hurt the company's long-term prospects.

  • Tesla stock: Investors ‘should be proactively buying’ at this point, Piper Sandler says

    Tesla stock’s recent decline has reached attractive levels and it’s time for investors to start positioning for a upswing, Piper Sandler argued in a recent note to clients.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says

    The mega-cap tech trade that has dominated markets since the Great Recession will "underperform in coming years," Bank of America said.

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could See at Least 40% Pop — Here’s Why They Could Surge

    Markets remain volatile as 2023 gets into full swing, with a strong two-week gain followed by several days of losses. The headwinds remain the obvious: inflation, though moderating, remains high, and the Federal Reserve remains committed to battling the surge in prices, even at risk of a recession. On the other hand, stocks found support from a general improvement in sentiment, as investors believe that the downward trend in inflation rates may be here to stay. So the market landscape presents s

  • Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

    Thiel was predicting a 100-fold price surge for bitcoin around the same time Founders Fund cashed out its crypto positions, according to the Financial Times.