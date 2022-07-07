Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in Chart Industries (GTLS)

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Scout Small Cap Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the quarter, the management team added one new holding and eliminated two positions from the Fund portfolio. With very little cash, the portfolio remains fully invested. Try to spend some time taking a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Carillon Scout Small Cap Fund mentioned Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1992, Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) is a Ball Ground, Georgia-based highly engineered equipment manufacturer with a $5.7 billion market capitalization. Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) delivered a -1.30% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 5.01%. The stock closed at $157.42 per share on July 05, 2022.

Here is what Carillon Scout Small Cap Fund has to say about Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) makes engineered cryogenic equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries. The company continues to report solid operating results and benefitted from the continued progress on several large liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in its pipeline. In addition, the war in Ukraine has created further industry enthusiasm for these LNG projects."

Our calculations show that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) was in 29 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 25 funds in the previous quarter. Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) delivered a -12.41% return in the past 3 months.

