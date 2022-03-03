Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 4.35% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmarks, the MSCI All Country World Index, and the MSCI World Index which returned 6.77% and 7.86% respectively for the same period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Harding Loevner Global Equity Fund, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) and discussed its stance on the firm. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is an Irvine, California-based medical technology company with a $69.5 billion market capitalization. EW delivered a -13.85% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 32.47%. The stock closed at $111.61 per share on March 01, 2022.

Here is what Harding Loevner Global Equity Fund has to say about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Innovation can foster growth in Health Care fields other than drug discovery. Edwards Lifesciences makes minimally invasive devices to treat heart disease or for critical care monitoring. Its transcatheter heart valve, SAPIEN, is the most-implanted aortic heart valve in the world. Having settled a lawsuit with Abbott over alleged patent infringement, Edwards is now moving ahead with a newer product line called PASCAL to treat elderly or frail patients—for whom currently available treatments are ineffective—for mitral and tricuspid disease. PASCAL is the fruit of the company’s ongoing investment in research and development. Between PASCAL and its next-generation SAPIEN valve, the company expects to double its addressable market to approximately US$20 billion by 2028."

Our calculations show that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. EW was in 45 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 43 funds in the previous quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) delivered a 3.89% return in the past 3 months.

