Here's Why You Should Consider Investing in Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The portfolio outpaced the Russell 2000® Index in the quarter, adding to full-year outperformance. Relative performance was aided by our below-benchmark health care exposure, particularly its lack of exposure to biotechnology stocks which were down nearly 13% in the quarter and represent almost half the sector’s weight Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRBK) and discussed its stance on the firm. Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a Plano, Texas-based diversified homebuilding and land development company with a $1.1 billion market capitalization. GRBK delivered a -24.60% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 15.91%. The stock closed at $22.87 per share on February 25, 2022.

Here is what Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund has to say about Green Brick Partners, Inc. in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Homebuilder Green Brick Partners bounced back from a tough Q3 when rising interest rates pressured shares, and the company continues to benefit from the positive environment for housing. Green Brick’s core Dallas metro market is performing well, and the company is taking advantage of the strength. We believe Green Brick is one of the best positioned small-cap housing companies, with attractive real estate, a strong balance sheet and a solid, shareholder-aligned management team that has been a wise allocator of capital."

goodluz/Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRBK) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. GRBK was in 12 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 16 funds in the previous quarter. Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRBK) delivered a -11.97% return in the past 3 months.

In February 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on GRBK in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

