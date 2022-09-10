Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in Meta Platforms (META)

Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Durable Advantage Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Durable Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 15.7% (Institutional Shares) during the second quarter, roughly in line with the 16.1% decline for the S&P 500 Index (the “Index”), the Fund’s benchmark. Year-to-date, the Fund has declined by 24.4% compared to the 20.0% decline for the Index. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Baron Durable Advantage Fund mentioned Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2002, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is a Menlo Park, California-based multinational technology conglomerate with a $435.5 billion market capitalization. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) delivered a -51.82% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -57.13%. The stock closed at $162.06 per share on September 08, 2022.

Here is what Baron Durable Advantage Fund has to say about Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc., the owner of Facebook, the world’s largest social network, fell 28.4% during the second quarter due to quarterly results that missed consensus estimates, driven by the impact of Apple’s new privacy changes in its iOS operating system. These changes have made it harder for Facebook to measure the effectiveness of its advertising across its mobile apps. In the longer term, we expect Facebook to continue utilizing its leadership in mobile to provide global advertisers targeted marketing capabilities at scale, with substantial monetization optionality ahead in newer areas such as Reels (Meta’s competing solution to TikTok) and e-commerce."

Facebook

Photo by Alexander Shatov on Unsplash

Our calculations show that Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) ranks 4th on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) was in 184 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 200 funds in the previous quarter. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) delivered a -11.92% return in the past 3 months.

In August 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q2 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.