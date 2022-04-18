Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in Nidec Corporation (NJDCY)

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “International Growth ADR Strategy” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the first quarter, the ClearBridge International Growth ADR Strategy underperformed its MSCI EAFE Index benchmark. The Strategy had losses across nine of the 10 sectors in which it was invested (out of 11 total), driven by the subsector and stock-specific allocations toward growth areas versus the benchmark. Try to spend some time taking a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022. Try to spend some time taking a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, ClearBridge Investments International Growth ADR Strategy mentioned Nidec Corporation (NYSE:NJDCY) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1973, Nidec Corporation (NYSE:NJDCY) is a Kyoto, Japan-based electric motors manufacturer and distributor with a $40.2 billion market capitalization. Nidec Corporation (NYSE:NJDCY) delivered a -41.09% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -45.47%. The stock closed at $17.29 per share on April 14, 2022.

Here is what ClearBridge Investments International Growth ADR Strategy has to say about Nidec Corporation (NYSE:NJDCY) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"The Strategy is well-exposed to this secular shift and to accelerated spending on alternative energy sourcing and generation. The acceleration in electrification of transport should support electric vehicle-related stocks like Nidec Corporation."

Our calculations show that Nidec Corporation (NYSE:NJDCY) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Nidec Corporation (NYSE:NJDCY) delivered a -36.19% return in the past 3 months. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

