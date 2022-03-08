Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in Red Violet (RDVT)

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Wasatch Global Investors, an investment management firm, published its “Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund—Investor Class rose 0.98% and outperformed the benchmark Russell Microcap® Index, which declined -2.66%. For the full year, the Fund gained 26.78% as the benchmark added 19.34%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) and discussed its stance on the firm. Red Violet, Inc. is a Boca Raton, Florida-based software and services company with a $326.6 million market capitalization. RDVT delivered a -38.67% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 19.02%. The stock closed at $24.34 per share on March 04, 2022.

Here is what Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund has to say about Red Violet, Inc. in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"The individual holding that contributed the most to Fund performance for the fourth quarter was Red Violet, Inc. (RDVT)—a software and services company that specializes in the collection and analysis of big data and leverages its proprietary machine-learning software to turn seemingly disparate data points into real-time insights on people, businesses and assets. Although we no longer consider Red Violet inexpensive, we still think the stock has room to run. The global pandemic has bolstered several trends regarding digital transformation as well as the pace of technological adoption by businesses and consumers. We believe these macro trends will provide a persistent tailwind for companies like Red Violet and support an acceleration of growth."

Software
Software

Our calculations show that Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. RDVT was in 12 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 6 funds in the previous quarter. Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) delivered a -34.64% return in the past 3 months. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Unveils Amp, an App to DJ Radio Shows, in Beta

    Amazon has released the limited-access beta version of Amp, a new, free app that provides users with a way to DJ their own live radio shows. Creators can work from a catalog of tens of millions of licensed songs from Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, and a long list of independent […]

  • Sydney lashed with torrential rainfall, flooding

    Heavy rain lashed parts of Australia's most populous state Tuesday, prompting authorities to issue evacuation orders to thousands of people. (Mar. 8)

  • 10 Undervalued Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued small cap stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our comprehensive analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Undervalued Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now. A small-cap publicly traded company is defined by its market capitalization, which usually lies between $300 million and $2 billion. These […]

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we present the list of the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends to sell. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Jim Cramer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. Last week, Jim Cramer bemoaned the huge selloff that is rattling […]

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Electric vehicles (EVs) could account for roughly half of all auto sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will be a winner.

  • Investors should sell any stock-market rally over the next 8 weeks as Fed tightening and soaring energy prices pose huge risks, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says

    A host of risk factors is converging on the stock market, and investors should sell into any relief rally, Morgan Stanley says.

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • $400 auto insurance refund checks to arrive start arriving this week

    Michigan drivers who had their vehicle insured by Oct. 31, 2021 will see their auto refund arrive in their bank account over the next 60 days. The refunds could arrive as soon as this week.

  • 3 Russian billionaires resign from board of $22 billion investment firm LetterOne after it locked out 2 Russian oligarchs over the invasion of Ukraine

    German Khan, Alexei Kuzmichev, and Andrei Kosogov quit investment firm LetterOne amid President Vladimir Putin's ongoing attack on Ukraine.

  • Why You Should Buy Now and Hold This #1 (Strong Buy) Computer and Technology Stock

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Rank.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Is Tumbling Hard Today

    Share of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) were tumbling almost 10% heading into noontime trading Monday after the daily fantasy-sports and sports-betting platform was downgraded from buy to hold on prospects for slowing growth. Argus Research analyst John Staszak says the bull thesis for DraftKings is predicated on more states legalizing sports gambling, but he sees fewer of them doing so this year. DraftKings posted earnings last month that showed revenue jumping 47% from the year-ago period as more states legalized sports betting and the betting app saw more core customers place bets.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • AT&T (T) Stock Moves -1.26%: What You Should Know

    AT&T (T) closed the most recent trading day at $23.57, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session.

  • This Is How Much I Make in REIT Dividend Income

    The math is simple, but the implications are huge. Here's how much REIT income I made and why I'm planning to shift some things around.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock fell off a cliff Monday morning, tumbling 4% by noon ET. "We continue to view Nvidia as an industry leader in accelerated computing," said the analyst, "and expect the proliferation of [artificial intelligence and machine learning] to drive earnings growth and a valuation multiple that exceeds the industry average over the long-run." Furthermore, Goldman sees a possible "positive catalyst for the stock" in Nvidia's upcoming annual Graphics Technology Conference (GTC 2022) to be held from March 21 to March 24.

  • Stock Market Correction: These High-Growth Companies Are Screaming Buys

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) are two companies that have been battered badly so far this year. As a result, the massive pullbacks in shares of Meta Platforms and Himax are opportunities for investors to buy companies with solid long-term growth potential at attractive valuations. Let's look at the reasons why these tech companies could be prudent long-term bets right now.

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    The potential of the metaverse is gaining a growing level of attention as companies across the tech industry seek to capitalize on what is expected to be the next big tech trend. Should it play out as hoped, this network of persistent virtual reality worlds will generate a great deal of revenue for the companies that lead the revolution, and drive handsome returns for their investors. Qualcomm's share price could go parabolic and, in some respects, already has.

  • A Russian debt default could spill over into emerging markets including China, according to Yale economist Stephen Roach

    According to Yale University fellow, Stephen Roach any potential Russian default would spill over into the emerging markets and affect China as well.

  • Why Annaly Capital Stock Dropped 11.9% in February

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) endured a rocky February as its stock price plummeted 11.9%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) underperformed the S&P 500, which was down 3.2% in February, and the Nasdaq Composite, which was off 3.4%. Annaly Capital is down roughly 10% year to date in 2022 as of March 7, the same as the S&P 500.

  • Hostess Brands will spend up to $140M to convert idled Arkansas factory into 'greenest' bakery yet

    The new bakery is expected to become operational in the second half of 2023 and add 150 new jobs during the next three years.