Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in SSNC

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Diamond Hill Mid Cap Fund” first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Diamond Hill invests on behalf of clients through a shared commitment to its valuation-driven investment principles, long-term perspective, capacity discipline, and client alignment. Amid a rocky market quarter overall, Diamond Hill Mid Cap Fund's negative returns still outpaced the Russell Midcap Index by a healthy margin in Q1. Try to take some time looking at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Diamond Hill Mid Cap Fund mentioned SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1986, SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) is a Windsor, Connecticut-based multinational holding company with a $14.8 billion market capitalization. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) delivered a -29.12% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -21.38%. The stock closed at $58.11 per share on July 13, 2022.

"SS&C Technologies Holdings is the world's largest hedge fund and private equity administrator. SS&C provides important, hard-to-replicate services to its end markets, evidenced by its high level of recurring revenues and strong client retention. The company has shareholder-oriented management and a demonstrated track record of growing free cash flow through skillful acquisitions, sales execution and cost discipline."

Our calculations show that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) was in 48 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 50 funds in the previous quarter. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) delivered a -18.33% return in the past 3 months.

