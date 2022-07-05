Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in Union Pacific (UNP)

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Carillon Family of Funds spans a range of investment objectives and asset classes designed for long-term investors. Along with the spike in oil prices, energy stocks performed best during the quarter, followed by more defensive and countercyclical sectors like utilities and consumer staples. The fund continues to see a somewhat balanced outlook for equity market returns. Try to spend some time taking a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund mentioned Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1862, Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) is an Omaha, Nebraska-based transport company with a $135.1 billion market capitalization. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) delivered a -14.56% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -4.21%. The stock closed at $215.26 per share on July 01, 2022.

Here is what Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund has to say about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) benefited from rising oil prices, which typically bring more demand for rail shipping as opposed to moving freight by truck. Rail transportation can be much more fuel-efficient than over-the-road trucking."

