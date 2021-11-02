Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in Upstart Holdings (UPST)

Third Point Management, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio return of +12.5% was delivered by the flagship Offshore Fund, bringing year-to-date returns to +29.5%. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their best picks for 2021.

Third Point Management, in its Q3 2021 investor letter, mentioned Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) and discussed its stance on the firm. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is a San Mateo, California-based consumer lending company with a $26.8 billion market capitalization. UPST delivered a massive 745.96% return since the beginning of the year and it closed at $344.73 per share on November 01, 2021.

Here is what Third Point Management has to say about Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its Q3 2021 investor letter:

"Our top winners on a percentage basis in Q3 were our two largest positions (which includes) Upstart, up 153%. Upstart has started to upend the FICO-dependent, $84 billion unsecured personal loan market with its AI-driven underwriting approach and is ramping up its footprint in the $685 billion auto lending market. In its most recent earnings report, the company raised its full-year revenue estimates by 25%."

Based on our calculations, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. UPST was in 21 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 13 funds in the previous quarter. Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) delivered a 158.40% return in the past 3 months.

