Why Construction Partners, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ROAD) High P/E Ratio Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Construction Partners, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ROAD), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Construction Partners has a price to earnings ratio of 17.27, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 5.8%.

See our latest analysis for Construction Partners

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Construction Partners:

P/E of 17.27 = $14.01 ÷ $0.81 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each $1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Construction Partners Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Construction Partners has a higher P/E than the average (15.5) P/E for companies in the construction industry.

NasdaqGS:ROAD Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 12th 2019 More

That means that the market expects Construction Partners will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Construction Partners's earnings per share fell by 27% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 9.6%.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Construction Partners's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Since Construction Partners holds net cash of US$7.8m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Construction Partners's P/E Ratio

Construction Partners has a P/E of 17.3. That's around the same as the average in the US market, which is 17.4. While the absence of growth in the last year is probably causing a degree of pessimism, the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. So it's not surprising to see it trade on a P/E roughly in line with the market.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.