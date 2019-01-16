Here’s why Constructions Industrielles de la Méditerranée’s (EPA:COM) Returns On Capital Matters So Much

Today we are going to look at Constructions Industrielles de la Méditerranée (EPA:COM) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Constructions Industrielles de la Méditerranée:

0.058 = €20m ÷ (€662m – €398m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Constructions Industrielles de la Méditerranée has an ROCE of 5.8%.

Is Constructions Industrielles de la Méditerranée’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In this analysis, Constructions Industrielles de la Méditerranée’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 9.4% average reported by the Commercial Services industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Separate from how Constructions Industrielles de la Méditerranée stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

Constructions Industrielles de la Méditerranée’s current ROCE of 5.8% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 24%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Constructions Industrielles de la Méditerranée has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Constructions Industrielles de la Méditerranée’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.