Why Contact Energy Limited’s (NZSE:CEN) CEO Pay Matters To You

In 2011 Dennis Barnes was appointed CEO of Contact Energy Limited (NZSE:CEN). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Dennis Barnes’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Contact Energy Limited has a market cap of NZ$4.2b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of NZ$2.2m. (This figure is for the year to 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at NZ$958k. We examined companies with market caps from NZ$3.0b to NZ$9.5b, and discovered that the median CEO compensation of that group was NZ$2.3m.

So Dennis Barnes receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. While this data point isn’t particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Contact Energy has changed from year to year.

Is Contact Energy Limited Growing?

Contact Energy Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 44% a year, over the last three years Its revenue is up 10% over last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business.

Has Contact Energy Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Contact Energy Limited for providing a total return of 48% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO is paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

Remuneration for Dennis Barnes is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

The company is growing earnings per share and total shareholder returns have been pleasing. Indeed, many might consider the pay rather modest, given the solid company performance! Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Contact Energy shares (free trial).

Of course, the past can be informative so you might be interested in considering this analytical visualization showing the company history of earnings and revenue.

