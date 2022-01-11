Why this controversial fighter jet may cost $1.7 trillion

TechCrunch
StoreDot, the Israeli next-generation battery technology startup touting an “extreme fast charging” (XFC) battery for electric vehicles, has secured the first close of its latest funding round led by Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer, VinFast. The capital will be used for the completion of StoreDot's R&D and mass production scale-up of its technology, which, says the company, is currently being shipped to automotive manufacturers for testing. Dr Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot CEO: "This strategic round of funding, with principal investors coming from leading automotive, energy and technology companies, is a huge vote of confidence in StoreDot, its XFC battery technologies, our long-term product roadmap, and our world-class technology and innovation that are all aimed to solve the Range Anxiety of EV drivers.”