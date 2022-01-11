Why this controversial fighter jet may cost $1.7 trillion

Reuters

NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday blamed Kazakhstan's violent unrest on destructive internal and external forces, and said the Russian-led CSTO military alliance would not allow its member governments to be toppled in ex-Soviet "colour revolutions". He told an online meeting of the leaders of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation by video link that the deployment of CSTO troops had prevented armed groups from undermining the basis of power in Kazakhstan. "Of course, we understand the events in Kazakhstan are not the first and far from the last attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of our states from the outside," Putin said.