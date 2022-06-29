Why was a convicted killer back on the street just three years later?

A Memphis man is behind bars accused of murder, but it’s not the first time he’s been charged with murder.

Memphis Police made the arrest in connection with a shooting death back in the Spring. The suspect is Michael Tillman. He is charged with first-degree murder. He’s in jail under a million-dollar bond.

Police said on April 18th he shot a man multiple times at the Garden Inn on Airways Boulevard. So, FOX13 looked into arrests for Tillman. Records show Tillman was arrested for first-degree murder for a killing back in 2016. He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in that case in 2019 and was sentenced to six years in prison.

So, why was the 25-year-old out of prison giving him a chance, as investigators claim, to kill again?

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said it’s because people convicted of violent crimes only have to serve 30% of their sentences in Tennessee. But, she said, all that will change Friday, July 1st.

”He plead to voluntary manslaughter, and he was sentenced to six years, and as you know he didn’t do six years,” said Weirich.

Instead, records show 25-year-old Michael Tillman served less than four years for killing 51-year-old Willie Pressley in 2016 in South Memphis. He got out of prison in May 2020.

”The story here is this individual’s prior record and the fact that he was even out of custody,” said Weirich.

Out of custody, to allegedly kill again. Tillman is facing a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death 28-year-old Jamon Ueal. Memphis Police said the shooting happened at the Garden Inn Motel in April.

”In this particular case, he was sentenced to six years. But, under the law, it’s really only 30% of that six-year time,” said Weirich.

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said Tillman is a prime example of why truth in sentencing is necessary. The new state law requires people convicted of violent crimes to serve 100% of their sentence.

”If you reach that point of continuing to victimize citizens in our community, if you’re committing violent crime in our community, in order to protect the community, in order to lower the number of victims in the community, we have to make sure those violent offenders are doing the time,” said Weirich.

“Truth in Sentencing” has been a controversial change in Tennessee. Critics said it will strain an already overburdened prison system. They also said early release is an incentive for convicts to rehabilitate.

But while the soon-to-be-changed sentencing laws may have let Tillman serve only about half of his six-year sentence for manslaughter, how did his charge get reduced from first-degree murder?

Weirich said lack of evidence led to a plea deal.

“It’s one thing for police to charge someone and for us to get an indictment from a grand jury, but actually being able to put a case to trial or to get a conviction, we have to make sure we have proof and witnesses,” said Weirich.

Now Tillman is charged with the murder of Jamon Ueal. After his death, police released surveillance video and pictures of people who had been with Ueal. They said, at the time, the man driving the car shown in those images was responsible for the shooting.

“I can’t talk about the current case because it’s a pending case. And we have to, of course, try these cases in the courtroom,” said Weirich.

