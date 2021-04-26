Here’s Why Cooper Investors Sold its Cerner Corporation (CERN) Position

Cooper Investors, an investment management firm, published its “Cooper Investors Global Equities Fund (Hedged)” first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +3% was delivered by the fund for the Q1 of 2021, ahead of the benchmark, on a 1 year and less timeframe it is behind. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

Cooper Investors Global Equities Fund (Hedged), in their Q1 2021 investor letter, mentioned Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) and shared their insights on the company. Cerner Corporation is a North Kansas City, Missouri-based information technology company that currently has a $22.9 billion market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, CERN delivered a -3.72% return, while its 12-month gains are up by 3.08%. As of April 23, 2021, the stock closed at $75.56 per shar0e.

Here is what Cooper Investors Global Equities Fund (Hedged) has to say about Cerner Corporation in their Q1 2021 investor letter:

"The investment in Cerner, made just over a year ago, was based on what we perceived to be a Low-Risk Turnaround opportunity as a refreshed management team sought to increase margins, reduce capex and utilise balance sheet latency with buybacks and acquisitions. Taking account of the tough 2020 for Cerner’s hospital client base the company did a reasonable job executing on these initiatives. However, moving into 2021 more recent observations around intentionality and focus led to a reassessment of the investment proposition, particularly relative to the portfolio’s other technology and software investments."

Our calculations show that Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) does not belong in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, Cerner Corporation was in 34 hedge fund portfolios. CERN delivered a -6.14% return in the past 3 months.

