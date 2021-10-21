Here’s Why Cooper Investors Sold its Roper Technologies (ROP) Shares

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·3 min read

Cooper Investors, an investment management firm, published its “Cooper Investors Global Equities Fund (Hedged)” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the rolling three months to one year, the Fund returned 5.7% and 28.24% respectively, while its benchmark, by comparison, returned -0.42% and 26.57% over the same period. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their best picks for 2021.

Cooper Investors, in its Q3 2021 investor letter, mentioned Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) and discussed its stance on the firm. Roper Technologies, Inc. is a Sarasota, Florida-based diversified industrial company with a $49.9 billion market capitalization. ROP delivered a 9.98% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 12.50%. The stock closed at $474.13 per share on October 19, 2021.

Here is what Cooper Investors has to say about Roper Technologies, Inc. in its Q3 2021 investor letter:

"Finally, the Portfolio exited its long time holding in Roper Technologies. Roper was bought in 2015 with the company still viewed at the time as an industrial business despite being in the middle stages of pivoting toward a portfolio of vertical software companies. Roper was one of the original ‘Capital Allocator Champions’, those rare companies excelling at using free cash flow for M&A. Roper spotted the value in software early and benefitted from the improving business fundamentals with increasing software exposure.

Today Roper owns software for law firms, construction and insurance businesses. Despite this significant shift Roper still has a third of its business in attractive albeit industrial businesses. Roper no longer exhibits clear value latency with multiples trading in line with more pure-play vertical SaaS peers, while value creation from M&A is looking increasingly difficult given higher acquisition multiples for quality vertical software businesses."

Roper Technologies

Based on our calculations, Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. ROP was in 41 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 42 funds in the previous quarter. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) delivered a -3.98% return in the past 3 months.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 115 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest-growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

