Here’s Why Cooper Investors Sold its Roper Technologies (ROP) Shares

Cooper Investors, an investment management firm, published its “Cooper Investors Global Equities Fund (Hedged)” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the rolling three months to one year, the Fund returned 5.7% and 28.24% respectively, while its benchmark, by comparison, returned -0.42% and 26.57% over the same period. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their best picks for 2021.

Cooper Investors, in its Q3 2021 investor letter, mentioned Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) and discussed its stance on the firm. Roper Technologies, Inc. is a Sarasota, Florida-based diversified industrial company with a $49.9 billion market capitalization. ROP delivered a 9.98% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 12.50%. The stock closed at $474.13 per share on October 19, 2021.

Here is what Cooper Investors has to say about Roper Technologies, Inc. in its Q3 2021 investor letter:

"Finally, the Portfolio exited its long time holding in Roper Technologies. Roper was bought in 2015 with the company still viewed at the time as an industrial business despite being in the middle stages of pivoting toward a portfolio of vertical software companies. Roper was one of the original ‘Capital Allocator Champions’, those rare companies excelling at using free cash flow for M&A. Roper spotted the value in software early and benefitted from the improving business fundamentals with increasing software exposure. Today Roper owns software for law firms, construction and insurance businesses. Despite this significant shift Roper still has a third of its business in attractive albeit industrial businesses. Roper no longer exhibits clear value latency with multiples trading in line with more pure-play vertical SaaS peers, while value creation from M&A is looking increasingly difficult given higher acquisition multiples for quality vertical software businesses."

Based on our calculations, Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. ROP was in 41 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 42 funds in the previous quarter. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) delivered a -3.98% return in the past 3 months.

