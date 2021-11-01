Why COP26 matters

Yesterday kicked off COP26, the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference. More than 100 world leaders are meeting in Glasgow, and this year’s gathering is more crucial than ever. Scientists are warning that time is running out to avoid more devastating climate change impacts over the coming decades. Is this the last chance to make a dent in global emissions?

Axios Re:Cap talks with climate and energy reporter Andrew Freedman on what to look out for at this year’s COP26.

