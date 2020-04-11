Why coronavirus could be catastrophic for Venezuela

Venezuelan state television usually consists of wall-to-wall coverage of the government's daily achievements, press conferences and rambling speeches by President Nicolás Maduro.

Folkloric music makes an appearance too but in these times of coronavirus, the lyrics are a little different. Traditional llanero musicians are no longer warbling about Venezuela's grasslands and unrequited love. Instead, they have switched to singing about washing hands, staying at home and donning a mask.

"Venezuela, beautiful homeland, stay calm, I beg you," sings Ysidro Salom who is wearing a cowboy hat and strumming a harp. "We know what we have to do because we are blessed. We need to be conscious and cautious to make sure we don't contract coronavirus."

This is a country that has been battered by years of economic crisis, hit by hyperinflation and bogged down in political chaos.

With a health system that is already on its knees, the arrival of coronavirus is a frightening prospect.

Quick to lock down

Within days of Venezuela recording its first cases of Covid-19 in the middle of March, President Maduro ordered a national quarantine to try and stop its spread.

President Maduro (in white) was quick to impose measures to stop the spread of coronavirus

"It's one thing for the president to say something, but it's another when it hits you," says 33-year-old Meybis Noguera, a supermarket cashier in Caracas.

"Throughout all these years, our health system has been in a terrible state and now with this pandemic, I don't think we're prepared at all."

Shortages of hospital and medicine supplies are widespread and there is no doubt the virus will make supply issues worse.

"We have about 80 intensive care beds in the country - Venezuela should have about 2,500," says Dr Freddy Pachano, a doctor in the state of Zulia and president of the National Board of Directors for Postgraduate Medicine.

"Add that to the basic services we don't have in hospitals like constant electricity supply that ventilators rely upon. All of these elements together create a Dantesque scenario that could see lots of deaths in the country."

Day-to-day survival

Even before this crisis hit, millions were living hand-to-mouth. With quarantine, that situation is expected to get worse.

A woman wearing a protective mask picks vegetables in a street market during the nationwide quarantine in response to the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Caracas, Venezuela March 31, 2020.

"Our bills don't stop, we still have to pay things like municipal taxes every month," says sweet stall owner Christian Croes.

"My biggest worry though is food. There comes a point when we don't know how long we will survive with no income. If there's no money coming in, you can't even buy the basics."

Many Venezuelans rely on the informal economy to survive. Henkel García, director of Econometrica consultancy, estimates it is between 40% and 50% of the workforce.

A large part of the population works in the informal sector

"The next few weeks will be full of tension," says Mr García. "Even if social distancing keeps the number of cases in Venezuela relatively low, as the days go by it's going to get more complicated."

Fuelling the economy

Increasing petrol shortages are adding to people's daily stress. Venezuela's crumbling refineries and US sanctions mean the country with the world's biggest oil reserves is now running out of fuel.