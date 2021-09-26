Why corporate social responsibility is BS

Robert Reich
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: REX/Shutterstock</span>
Photograph: REX/Shutterstock

In recent years, “corporate social responsibility” has been viewed by some as the answer to the multiple failings of capitalism. Chief executives have responded to all sorts of problems – worsening climate change, widening inequality, soaring healthcare costs and so on – by promising their corporations will lead the way to solutions because they’re committed to being “socially responsible”.

Related: House Democrats are scared to tax billionaires – that’s a costly mistake | Robert Reich

Ninety-eight per cent of this is rubbish. CEOs won’t do anything that hurts their bottom lines. They’re in the business of making as much money as possible, not solving social problems.

In fact, real social change would prevent them from doing many of the hugely profitable things they now do. Which means they won’t change their ways unless they’re required by law to change (and even then, only when the penalty times the probability of getting caught is higher than the profits from continuing anyway). Their soothing promises of social responsibility are intended to forestall such laws.

I’ve seen this repeatedly. When I was secretary of labor, big corporations would violate laws on worker safety, wages and hours and pensions, whenever doing so was cheaper than obeying the laws. And they’d fight like hell against such laws to begin with – all the while telling the public what wonderful citizens they were.

You may recall that in August 2019, the Business Roundtable – one of Washington’s most prestigious corporate groups, on whose board sit the CEOs of Apple, Walmart and JPMorgan – issued a widely publicized statement expressing “a fundamental commitment” to the wellbeing of “all of our stakeholders” (emphasis in the original), including their employees, communities and the environment.

Corporations will do whatever they can to maximize their profits and share values, social responsibility be damned

The statement was widely hailed as marking a new era of corporate social responsibility.

Since then, the Roundtable and its members have issued a continuous stream of jejune statements about their dedication to such things as providing childcare, pre-K and affordable healthcare, promoting community college and workforce training, alleviating poverty and reversing climate change.

It turns out these are exactly the priorities in Joe Biden’s $3.5tn reconciliation bill. But guess what? The Business Roundtable isn’t lobbying for the bill. It’s lobbying intensely against it.

Jessica Boulanger, a spokeswoman, told the Washington Post the Roundtable is engaged in “a significant, multifaceted campaign” to stop tax increases that would finance the bill, and will “continue to ramp up our efforts in the coming weeks”. The group is launching a seven-figure digital advertising campaign to oppose the bill.

Hypocrisy? Only if you believed the Roundtable BS about corporate social responsibility. If you know the truth – that corporations will do whatever they can to maximize their profits and share values, social responsibility be damned – there’s nothing surprising here.

Why didn’t business groups fight the president’s infrastructure bill? Because government spending on infrastructure helps their bottom lines by lowering their costs of procuring supplies and getting goods to market. Social responsibility had nothing to do with it.

It’s tempting to chalk all this up to “corporate greed”. But that makes sense only if you think corporations are capable of emotions, such as greed. They’re not. Corporations aren’t people, no matter what the supreme court says. They’re bundles of contracts.

The specific people who enter those contracts (on behalf of big corporations as well as thousands of people who run vast investment funds on behalf of millions of shareholders) are neither greedy nor socially responsible. They’re merely doing what they understand to be their jobs. Greed and social responsibility have been laundered out of these transactions.

If we want these transactions to change – to align better with public needs rather than private profits – laws must change. For example, taxes on big corporations must rise in order to fund public investments and safety nets.

But such laws won’t change if corporations continue to spend vast sums on politics. Corporate spokespeople like Boulanger of the Business Roundtable – along with platoons of corporate lobbyists and influence peddlers, corporate lawyers and hired-gun economists, corporate political operatives and PR flaks – together form in effect a fourth branch of government, wielding huge and increasing power. About one out of every four people now working in downtown Washington fills one of these roles.

Related: US’s wealthiest 1% are failing to pay $160bn a year in taxes, report finds

The result is clear. The most telling trends over the last three decades have been the growing share of the economy going into corporate profits – generating ever-greater compensation packages for top executives and ever-higher payouts for big investors (all of whom live off shares of stock) – and the declining share going to most Americans as wages and salaries.

The meaningless blather over “corporate social responsibility” is intended to mask these trends. Biden’s $3.5tn plan is aimed at reversing them.

But big business is doing everything in its power to sabotage Biden’s plan. The only way to stop this sabotage is to ignore all mention of corporate social responsibility and make one hell of a ruckus in support of Biden’s plan, as well as laws to reduce the power of big money in politics.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China frees Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig after Huawei boss released

    Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig were released after tech executive Meng Wanzhou was freed in Canada.

  • Arizona Audit’s Big Reveal: Trump a Bigger Loser Than First Thought

    Courtney Pedroza/GettyThe Arizona Senate’s conspiracy-theory-driven “audit” of 2.1 million presidential ballots in Maricopa County ended in an anti-climax Friday, with an official report declaring that Joe Biden received more ballots than Donald Trump.But while the much-hyped investigation failed to uncover evidence of fraud, Republican lawmakers nonetheless doubled down on unsubstantiated claims that its recount had uncovered voting irregularities, as Republican lawmakers across the country bac

  • Biden unlikely to shield Trump White House records from Capitol riots probe

    President Biden is unlikely to invoke executive privilege to shield any Trump White House records from the House investigation of the Capitol insurrection, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.Why it matters: Though Psaki said they would evaluate on a case-by-case basis, it puts a dent in former President Trump's plan to block requests for Jan. 6 information by claiming executive privilege, a legal theory that can allow presidents and their aides to sidestep congressional scrutiny, per the Wash

  • US, Pakistan face each other again on Afghanistan threats

    The Taliban's takeover of Kabul has deepened the mutual distrust between the U.S. and Pakistan, putative allies who have tangled over Afghanistan. As the Biden administration looks for new ways to stop terrorist threats in Afghanistan, it probably will look again to Pakistan, which remains critical to U.S. intelligence and national security because of its proximity to Afghanistan and connections to the Taliban leaders now in charge.

  • What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football’s win over Rutgers

    It wasn't all sunshine and rainbows, but even Harbaugh noted there's things to work on.

  • Grocery Store Shortages Comparable to 2020 — Are You Prepared for Lack of Supply During the Holidays?

    While it's still unclear whether the Delta variant will put a damper on holiday celebrations, according to the Wall Street Journal, some executives are preparing for U.S. consumers to have larger...

  • Huawei heir apparent prepares for life after three years of Canada court battle

    After being stuck in Canada for nearly three years, largely confined to her multi-million-dollar house in Vancouver, Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on Friday was set to return home to China https://www.reuters.com/technology/huawei-cfo-meng-appear-court-expected-reach-agreement-with-us-source-2021-09-24. Like many top Chinese executives, Meng has remained an enigmatic figure. The 49-year-old CFO of Huawei Technologies had been widely tipped to one day take the helm of the tech giant her father founded.

  • Elon Musk Takes Part in China Event Led by Xi Cooperation Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk spoke at the opening of China’s World Internet Conference, reassuring Beijing about his company’s commitment to invest and expand in the country against a backdrop of unprecedented economic turbulence.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardBerlin Referendum C

  • Here's Why You Should Plan to Claim Social Security at 62

    Many seniors spend months or years trying to figure out when to file for Social Security. Clearly, there are pros and cons to claiming Social Security at different ages. If you file at the age of 70, your monthly benefit will be higher on a permanent basis, but you may have to work longer and delay your retirement to make that happen.

  • Google's methods for spying on employees revealed in report 

    Google keeps a close eye on its employees through a number of tracking mechanisms when they engage in certain online activities, according to a new report.

  • Long lines for security at Denver International Airport

    Travelers flying out of Denver International Airport have been regularly dealing with security line waits of more than an hour.

  • Sidney Powell countersues Dominion Voting Systems after failing to get its lawsuit against her tossed in court

    Powell became known for spreading election conspiracy theories last year, falsely claiming that Dominion tilted the race to boost President Biden.

  • Ford India head quits after company says to stop making cars in India

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co's India head Anurag Mehrotra has quit the company to pursue other career opportunities, days after the U.S. automaker said it would stop making cars in the Asian nation https://reut.rs/3uaF8tN, taking a hit of $2 billion. Mehrotra, according to his LinkedIn profile, has spent over a decade with Ford in India across multiple roles including marketing, sales and most recently as president and managing director. Sept. 30 will be Mehrotra's last day, a source with knowledge of the information told Reuters.

  • Balloon crash victim's family files lawsuit against pilot's estate, 2 balloon companies

    Balloon crash victim's family files lawsuit against pilot's estate, 2 balloon companies.

  • India salon fined $271,000 for 'botching' model's haircut

    The court said the model suffered a huge loss due to the wrong haircut.

  • El Milagro workers 'unlawfully' locked out after walking off job

    Workers said they have been working under harsh conditions with low pay during the pandemic, and they want to see changes.

  • ‘A race to the bottom’: Google temps are fighting a two-tier labor system

    Contracted workers doing the same jobs for less pay and no job security are exposing the tech company’s workplace inequalities ‘I was doing a job where people who were sitting next to me were getting paid three to four times as much as me,’ one contract worker said. Photograph: Noah Berger/AP Ben Gwin works for Google Shopping in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Though he is technically a temporary worker at the tech giant, Gwin and 65 of his colleagues are now represented by the United Steelworkers un

  • A farm in Massachusetts said it spent $500 advertising on Indeed for a job running its short-staffed produce stand - and got zero applicants

    The owner of Manheim Farm closed a produce stall because he couldn't find staff, he told The Daily Hampshire Gazette. "We're still looking."

  • Britain's Prince Andrew accepts U.S. service of Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault lawsuit

    Britain's Prince Andrew has accepted service in the United States of a sexual assault lawsuit by a woman who said the Duke of York forced her to have sex with him at the London home of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. The prince and his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, have agreed that service was effective as of Sept. 21, according to a joint filing on Friday with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan. Subject to court approval, Andrew would have until Oct. 29 to formally respond to the lawsuit.

  • U.S. court upholds hospital employee COVID-19 vaccine rule in test case

    A federal judge on Friday ruled that a Cincinnati, Ohio-area healthcare provider could require its employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their job, in what appears to be the first ruling of its kind for a private employer in the United States. The employees of St. Elizabeth Healthcare failed to establish that their individual liberties were being violated by the vaccine requirement of the hospital operator, which has the right to set employment terms, said U.S. District Judge David Bunning in Covington, Kentucky. St. Elizabeth employees must get vaccinated by Oct. 1.