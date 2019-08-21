Here’s why Coslight Technology International Group Limited’s (HKG:1043) Returns On Capital Matters So Much

Today we are going to look at Coslight Technology International Group Limited (HKG:1043) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Coslight Technology International Group:

0.053 = CN¥144m ÷ (CN¥7.2b - CN¥4.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Coslight Technology International Group has an ROCE of 5.3%.

Does Coslight Technology International Group Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Coslight Technology International Group's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 7.8% average in the Household Products industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Separate from how Coslight Technology International Group stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

Our data shows that Coslight Technology International Group currently has an ROCE of 5.3%, compared to its ROCE of 2.7% 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can see in the image below how Coslight Technology International Group's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:1043 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 21st 2019

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Coslight Technology International Group is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Coslight Technology International Group's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.