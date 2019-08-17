Why Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST), it is a financially-healthy company with an impressive track record superior dividend payments, trading at a great value. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Costain Group here.

6 star dividend payer and undervalued

COST's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. COST’s debt-to-equity ratio stands at 39%, which means its debt level is acceptable. This means that COST’s capital structure strikes a good balance between low-cost debt funding and maintaining financial flexibility without overly restrictive terms of debt. COST's shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of COST's earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, COST's share price is trading below the group's average. This bolsters the proposition that COST's price is currently discounted.

LSE:COST Intrinsic value, August 17th 2019 More

Income investors would also be happy to know that COST is one of the highest dividend payers in the market, with current dividend yield standing at 10%. COST has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

LSE:COST Historical Dividend Yield, August 17th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Costain Group, I've compiled three fundamental aspects you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for COST’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for COST’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has COST's returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of COST? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.