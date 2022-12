Chicago Tribune

Late last month, in an Arizona suburb, someone jumped out of a car and stabbed Frosty the Snowman to death. Frosty was an inflatable. He exploded after a single lunge, but then the vandal continued to stab and stab and stab Frosty, seven more times. Until the snowman was good and flat. Closer to home, a few weeks ago, the Chicago Department of Transportation asked a West Town pub to remove its ...