Associated Press

Losing money due to COVID, the American casino giants that helped make Macao the “Las Vegas of Asia” face a fresh challenge: The tiny Chinese territory wants them to help reduce its reliance on gambling by paying to build theme parks and other attractions. The licenses of MGM Resorts, Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts and three Chinese rivals that invested billions of dollars in Macao expire in December. Casinos face still more financial pressure after they were ordered to close this week, along with most other businesses, while Macao tries to control a renewed coronavirus outbreak.