Why You Should Like Countryside Properties PLC’s (LON:CSP) ROCE

Today we'll look at Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Countryside Properties:

0.17 = UK£177m ÷ (UK£1.4b - UK£349m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, Countryside Properties has an ROCE of 17%.

Does Countryside Properties Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Countryside Properties's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 14% average in the Consumer Durables industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of where Countryside Properties sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Countryside Properties's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Countryside Properties has current liabilities of UK£349m and total assets of UK£1.4b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 25% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

Our Take On Countryside Properties's ROCE

Our Take On Countryside Properties's ROCE

With that in mind, Countryside Properties's ROCE appears pretty good. Countryside Properties shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .