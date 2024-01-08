Why the Courier Journal is suing to get LMPD search warrant applications

The Courier Journal has filed a lawsuit against Louisville Metro Government after the Louisville Metro Police Department failed to respond to a four-month-old request for search warrant applications cited in the critical March 2023 U.S. Department of Justice report on the department.

Under the Kentucky Open Records Act, agencies have five business days to respond to such requests.

“LMPD’s refusal to comply with this request should be seen for what it is: a deliberate and willful attempt to shield its officers from unwanted public scrutiny by simply ignoring requests that would cast the Department in an unflattering light. But these warrant applications are the public’s records, and the public is entitled to see them,” attorneys representing The Courier Journal wrote in the lawsuit.

The records The Courier Journal requested played an important role in the DOJ’s report, with the department finding LMPD cherry-picked Jefferson County judges to review warrant applications instead of following the court’s rotating schedule.

The result was just a handful of judges approving the majority of LMPD’s warrants, while most judges “rarely” reviewed the applications, the DOJ found.

"This was one of the major findings about LMPD’s pattern of misconduct — and the public certainly has a right to know which of the judges that the police department thought were the ones that they should be taking all the warrant requests to," said Michael Abate, a Louisville First Amendment lawyer representing The Courier Journal in the suit. "The finding of the DOJ report was that the warrant process was deeply flawed and led to abuses of constitutional rights, and the public has a right to know all of those who were involved in that pattern or practice."

The report was the result of a wide-ranging "pattern or practice" investigation launched by the DOJ in the wake of the 2020 police killing of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black ER tech who was shot and killed in her home in a botched raid by LMPD officers executing a search warrant as part of a narcotics investigation targeting Taylor's ex-boyfriend.

The Courier Journal requested the warrant applications cited in the DOJ report on Aug. 23 and followed up repeatedly, asking about the status of the open records request.

The sole response was a Sept. 6 message from Robin Berry, Metro Government’s top records official, saying she was checking with LMPD and did not have an estimated date the records would be available.

That Sept. 6 message itself was already beyond the five business days allowed by law for Kentucky agencies to produce documents, deny the request based on a narrow set of criteria or provide a detailed explanation of why there is a delay that outlines the earliest date the record will be available.

“We believe that these records are public documents that should be made available to the newspaper and anyone else seeking them now that the DOJ investigation is complete,” said Mary Irby-Jones, USA Today Midwest Regional Editor and Courier Journal executive editor. “And since Louisville Metro Government has blatantly ignored our attempts to obtain the search warrant applications, we see legal recourse as our next option.”

In the suit, The Courier Journal's lawyers said: "There is no basis to withhold those records from the public, which is perhaps why Louisville Metro has not even tried."

Abate said the handling of the records request was part of "a pattern of simply not responding, or when they do respond using blanket exemptions that have been rejected time and time again by the courts" that shows a "disregard for the public's right to know."

What records did The Courier Journal request?

The Courier Journal requested all search warrant applications LMPD filed between Jan. 1, 2016 and Oct. 31, 2021 — the same date range the DOJ used to conduct an analysis of LMPD’s search warrant practices.

Additionally, The Courier Journal requested “records sufficient to show whether those applications were approved or denied, alongside the identities of the judges who approved or denied them.”

Why are the documents important?

In an analysis of those warrant applications in its March 2023 report, the DOJ found LMPD did not follow Jefferson County’s rotating schedule for judges to review warrants and instead favored certain judges.

According to the DOJ, just six of 30 judges approved more than half of all warrants during that time.

Additionally, the DOJ said LMPD “rarely” sought approval from 19 of 30 judges.

Within weeks, the revelations from the DOJ report resulted in Jefferson Circuit Court judges voting to enact a policy that prohibits LMPD from picking who reviews its warrant applications.

However, the identities of the judges LMPD favored — who are elected officials — were not revealed.

Also, the DOJ said it had “reasonable cause to believe” LMPD had a “pattern or practice of seeking search warrants in ways that deprive individuals of their rights under the Fourth Amendment.”

Beyond hand-picking judges, the DOJ found LMPD warrants "routinely fail to demonstrate probable cause."

The DOJ also found LMPD seeks warrants for people who are not the target of an investigation based on their relationship with the target, even if there is nothing to indicate a search would find evidence of a crime.

The DOJ said one search warrant approved by a judge didn’t even try to list why the officer thought they had probable cause. Instead, the officer left that section blank.

Reach reporter Josh Wood at jwood@courier-journal.com or on Twitter at @JWoodJourno

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Courier Journal sues over withheld LMPD search warrant applications