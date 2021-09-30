Why the Cowboys being good is great business for the NFL
While many hate them, you have to admit when they're good it's great business for the NFL when the Cowboys are good, says Mackenzie Salmon.
While many hate them, you have to admit when they're good it's great business for the NFL when the Cowboys are good, says Mackenzie Salmon.
LeBron James confirms he got vaccinated but won't call for others to do so: 'Not my job'
U.S. and Chinese military officials held "frank, in-depth" talks this week on a range of defense issues, the Pentagon said on Wednesday, as the countries grapple over their competing interests in the Indo-Pacific region. Michael Chase, U.S. deputy assistant secretary of defense for China, held the meetings by video conference on Tuesday and Wednesday with Chinese Major General Huang Xueping, the Pentagon said in a statement.
Russell Brand, a Hollywood actor turned independent commentator, broke with his generally left-wing fold to call the allegations that former President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia a “Democratic conspiracy.”
Too precious!View Entire Post ›
via FacebookAuthorities in Utah have issued a rare public appeal for potential witnesses to come forward in the August murder of a married couple who complained of encountering a “creep” shortly before they were found shot to death at a campsite near Moab.“We are asking that anyone that would have been in the South Mesa area between the dates of August 13th, August 14th, and 15th contact our office with anything they may have seen or heard,” the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement
Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman busted out a great clip from "The Office" to describe what's at stake for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to New England on Sunday night.
Some Patriots players were reportedly ready to boycott practice following Bill Belichick's letter to Donald Trump.
Cooper Kupp ran what Sean McVay calls the "ocho" route against the Bucs, a move the WR invented himself.
Tom Brady had a few different reasons for leaving the Patriots.
As Rob Gronkowski returns to New England this weekend, the former Patriots tight end shares what he misses most about living in the Boston area.
The #49ers opened practice windows for two players on Injured Reserve.
The Steelers waived Jones to make room for Derrek Tuszka, who was promoted from the practice squad this week.
Coach McCarthy isn't expecting his IR players back yet, plus Dallas trolls Philly with a T-shirt modification, and breaking down game film. | From @ToddBrock24f7
The Packers were without Elgton Jenkins, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kevin King at Wednesday's practice.
Peyton and Eli Manning used to argue about who would throw after Matthew Stafford at their passing camp because neither wanted to 😂
A new tell-all book written by ESPN's Seth Wickersham explains why Bill Belichick and the Patriots benched cornerback Malcolm Butler vs. the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.
Philadelphia Eagles announce 3 roster moves as the team begins preparation for matchup with Kansas City Chiefs
Four Raiders on injured reserve are eligible to return this week
National Football League wide receiver Dez Bryant called out Colin Kaepernick for abandoning the people for whom he was supposedly advocating.
The Los Angeles Rams aren’t returning to St. Louis. But the franchise, which played in the “Gateway to the West” from 1995 to 2015, is a central figure in a lawsuit set for trial in January. If it happens, the trial could require NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and owners to testify as witnesses. Four years […]