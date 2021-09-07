Why you should use a crafting brush to clean your car
Clean your car AC vents with these surprising tools.
Clean your car AC vents with these surprising tools.
With summer winding down, it's time to start thinking ahead to cozy fall days and all the delicious food that comes along with it, like Halloween candy and Thanksgiving feasts. While you probably...
Season your cast-iron skillet and get ready to enjoy this tasty mix of casseroles, pastas and classic veggie-packed dinners. Whether your favorite fall ingredient is a sweet potato, winter squash or kale, there's a dinner here to satisfy your autumn cravings. Recipes like our Cast-Iron Skillet Pizza with Sausage & Kale and Rosemary Chicken with Sweet Potatoes are delicious dinners that are sure to be new favorites in your kitchen.
Once Labor Day weekend ends, it's time to start dreaming about autumn menu ideas and easy recipes for your first fall dinner party. Or maybe it's a monster movie...
Prepare this breakfast staple like an eggspert.
Whether you want something you can prep ahead, like our homemade cups of noodles, or a quick and easy canned soup upgrade, like our butternut squash soups, there's something for you to enjoy. Recipes like our Loaded Black Bean Nacho Soup and Pasta e Fagioli with Instant Ramen Noodles are perfect midday meals for busy days. Make your own cup of instant soup at home with this vegetarian ramen recipe.
I attempted making classic dishes in my air fryer, from fries and chips to patatas bravas and baked potatoes. Here's how the recipes turned out.
Indulge in crispy fried foods made with a fraction of the fat using these top-rated options.
My appetite is large. My household is not.
Hafthor Björnsson, once the World's Strongest Man who also starred in Game of Thrones, told Insider also enjoys a weekly cheat meal to stay on-track.
Costco shoppers know that the best bargains aren't just found in the aisles -- they're also found in the food court. Some of the Costco food court's offerings have attracted cult-like followings,...
Say goodbye to summer with a Labor Day feast to remember.
Siri makes weeknight cooking — and cleanup — easy with two simple sheet-pan recipes.
Guy Fieri uses grilled potatoes in his potato salad, while Giada De Laurentiis skips the mayonnaise and roasts her potatoes in the oven.
Nutritionists share ingredients you'll want to add to your child's lunchbox (and the ones that'll only set them up for a crash).
When cool breezes blow, you've probably got one thing on the brain: a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte. Before heading into your local Starbucks to wrap your hands around a warm cup of spiced goodness, here are some ways you can order to make it a little healthier.
Josh Niland shares a recipe from his new cookbook 'Take One Fish'.
Cut down on stress and time spent in the kitchen during the holiday season with this hack.
Top-rated models from Ninja, Cuisinart and more are deeply discounted!
Save money. Save the environment. Save your onions.
Have you ever wondered why U.S. money is green? Yulia Grigoryeva/Shutterstock.com Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why is money green? – Marek P., age 12, Dorchester, Massachusetts We use money all the time, but have you ever wondered why it’s green? As a student of the history of U.S. money, I study how people understand the purpose of money in their lives and how people feel a