Why is there a crawfish shortage? Drought could affect how much you eat on Fat Tuesday

One of the joys of Fat Tuesday is eating as much crawfish as you can.

But with a shortage of shellfish in Louisiana, where most businesses get their crawfish from, it can put a damper on the day.

Why is there a crawfish shortage?

According to PBS.org, nearly 80 percent of Louisiana is in a drought. This leads to businesses outside of the state paying more for crawfish to be imported and less fish to be had.

How does the drought affect the crawfish?

Mudbugs — as they’re also known — need water to grow. Crawfish are raised on rice fields and burrow underground in ponds. But as a result of Louisiana's summer heat and drought, many did not make it this season.

How bad is it for farmers?

Some economists predict crawfish farmers could lose hundreds of millions. Drought stress will impact all of the state's 1,600 farmers and a third of the state's 250,000 acres of crawfish ponds.

Josh Trahan, a crawfish farmer, depends on the business to sustain himself.

“In the past, without a crawfish, we couldn't survive,” he said. “Crawfish was our backbone. The crawfish kept us floating, kept the cash flow going. Without a crawfish income this year, it's going to be a struggle, unless we get some kind of financial help down the road.”

How bad is it for business?

Some are turning people away this season. David Snell, owner of Cajun Crawfish Company, said it’s not worth staying open some days.

“We’ve told people, go read what’s going on in Louisiana," he said. “We’d rather just turn business away.”

Chances of a good amount of rainfall could help both farmers and businesses, but for now, it seems best to hold off on the crawfish boil.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Why is there a crawfish shortage? Louisiana drought drives prices up