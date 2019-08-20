Why Cresco Labs Stock Still Looks Like a Good Long-Term Bet

Cresco Labs (CRLBF) shares have risen nearly 13% this month, at a time when much of the cannabis industry has been under pressure from investors abandoning speculative markets and some bad news coming from the sector concerning growing pot in unlicensed facilities.

This is interesting because Cresco Labs had lagged most of its peers in 2019, until it announced the news it had made an offer to acquire Origin House for $823 million. That would give it a big footprint in California if it gains regulatory approval.

It also received regulatory approval to go ahead with its acquisition of Gloucester Street Capital (parent of Valley Agriceuticals), which will close near the end of August. This gives them a footprint in the fourth largest U.S. market of New York.

Combined with its home market of Illinois and its build-out in other states, Cresco Labs has been gaining a lot of momentum leading up to its earnings report this evening.

Valley Agriceuticals deal

With momentum favoring Cresco Labs at this time, it was a nice boost to get the Valley Agriceuticals acquisition deal approved of by regulators a short time before its earnings report was scheduled.

The primary significance of the deal is it receives one of the 10 cannabis business licenses awarded by the New York State Department of Health. Individual licenses allow a company to operate one cultivation facility and four dispensaries in the state of New York.

CEO of Cresco Labs, Charles Bachtell, said this:

As the holder of one of only 10 vertically integrated businesses licenses in New York, we believe that Cresco Labs will make a significant impact in this large and influential market that is projected to grow to $500 million by 2022, according to Arcview/BDS Analytics.

At this time Valley Agriceuticals has two dispensaries operational, one in Bardonia and another in New Hartford, and should have the other two opened in Brooklyn and Long Island within a couple of weeks. That means it won't be long before the company gets a boost to its top and bottom lines from the acquisition.

Investors need to know that this doesn't include recreational pot because New York didn't legalize it when it came up for a vote. So while it may not generate the immediate revenue that would accompany adult-use pot, it does provide an improvement to its margins and earnings as a result of medical cannabis sales

To get an idea of the potential, as of this writing New York has 105,000 medical cannabis patients, and it could reach over five times more patients than that if it reaches about 3 percent of the New York population. In Arizona, medical cannabis penetration is 2.9 percent.

Origin House is the major catalyst behind share price boost

Much of the recent climb in share price for Cresco Labs is associated with its bid to acquire Origin House. Why it matters is it would give Cresco a huge footprint in the largest cannabis market in the world.

Origin House is one of only several companies that hold cannabis distribution licenses in California. Consequently, Cresco will be able to sell its products to over 500 dispensaries in the state. It can't be overestimated how much this would increase the performance of Cresco over the short and long term.

The caveat is the companies haven't yet received approval from regulators after they were asked to provide more information. While that's not unprecedented, it is unusual.