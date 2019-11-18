Why Crest Ventures Limited's (NSE:CREST) CEO Pay Matters To You

Vijay Choraria became the CEO of Crest Ventures Limited (NSE:CREST) in 2007. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Vijay Choraria's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Crest Ventures Limited has a market cap of ₹2.7b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of ₹3.6m for the year to March 2019. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth ₹3.6m. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below ₹14b. The median CEO total compensation in that group is ₹2.4m.

Thus we can conclude that Vijay Choraria receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Crest Ventures Limited. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Crest Ventures, below.

Is Crest Ventures Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Crest Ventures Limited has shrunk earnings per share by 6.7% each year (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 7.7%.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the earnings per share is down. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Crest Ventures Limited Been A Good Investment?

Crest Ventures Limited has generated a total shareholder return of 32% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Crest Ventures Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Earnings per share have not grown in three years, and the revenue growth fails to impress us. And while shareholder returns have been respectable, they have hardly been superb. So we doubt many shareholders would consider the CEO pay to be particularly modest! So you may want to check if insiders are buying Crest Ventures shares with their own money (free access).

Important note: Crest Ventures may not be the best stock to buy. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

