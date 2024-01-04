Why it’s critical to measure the civic health of a community

Civic health measures the overall wellbeing of residents, neighborhoods, and communities. Social cohesion and connectedness are essential both for civic health and a robust democracy. Research has linked strong civic health to other positive community outcomes, including economic resilience, workforce development, access to opportunity, lower violent crime rates, and community vitality, as well as other public health outcomes, including child development, adolescent well-being, mental health, and reduced mortality. The good news is that there are concrete and practical ways to strengthen civic health at the community scale.

A previous Created Equal event is shown here. The Village Square program returns to The Moon for an in-person program to address Voting Access and Security on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

In October many civic engagement experts and advocates shared their insights at the Florida Civic Advance (FCA) 2023 Summit: “Civic Health for the Whole Community: From Data to Community Action and Results.” Civic health researcher, Quixada Moore-Vissing, offered that the foundations needed for a healthy civic life to function include places to gather and connect, in-person and online networks, local leadership, laws/policies/practices conducive to civic health, and friendly supports like broadband access. This “civic infrastructure” supports the development of civic health that produces civic actions and that strengthens communities and democracy.

A first step in the process to strengthen civic connectedness is to periodically measure the civic health of one’s community to better understand the strengths and weaknesses of the civic infrastructure and create strategies that generate inclusive and robust social cohesion and civic health. There are several ways to measure civic health in a city, county or even the state.

The Civic Health Index (CHI) typically uses information from the US Census to develop a report about volunteering, voting, trust in government, cross-group connections, fixing a community problem, neighbors helping one another, and more. The last statewide civic health benchmark for Florida was conducted in 2011. Since then, the state has added 3 million new residents. The most recent civic health study featured at the FCA Summit in October was conducted in a Florida community was released in 2019 in St. Petersburg by the local League of Women Voters.

Equipped with an up-to-date and complete picture of civic life in a community, residents, and organizations –governmental, nonprofit, business, philanthropic, educational – explore how civic health can be strengthened and made more resilient to the forces that are diminishing democracy. The FCA Summit presented a best practice case study, Miami, Thrive 305. This was the largest civic engagement initiative ever conducted in 2021 in Miami to shape the new Miami Dade Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava’s first term agenda.

There is one powerful solution at the very core of democracy – when people come together and are engaged in community, democracy is strengthened. There are accessible tools for measuring civic health and people with knowledge and experience for any city or county to measure their civic health, increase civic engagement, strengthen their civic health, and restore the promise of democracy.

The Florida Civic Advance, the only statewide non-profit dedicated to strengthening and advancing the civic health of Florida communities, will conduct a statewide civic health survey in 2024.

Bob Jones

Bob Jones is a board member of the Florida Civic Advance. In the past he directed the Consensus Center at Florida State University, directed the Fund for Dispute Resolution Research at the National Institute for Dispute Resolution in Washington DC.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

