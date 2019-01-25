Why Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Could Be Your Next Investment

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. CRWS is a company that has been able to sustain great financial health, trading at an attractive share price. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Crown Crafts here.

Undervalued with excellent balance sheet

CRWS’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This implies that CRWS manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. CRWS appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.66x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated. CRWS’s share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if CRWS’s projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, CRWS’s share price is trading below the group’s average. This supports the theory that CRWS is potentially underpriced.

NASDAQCM:CRWS Intrinsic Value Export January 25th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Crown Crafts, I’ve compiled three key aspects you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for CRWS’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for CRWS’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has CRWS’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of CRWS? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



