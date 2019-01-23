Why Crown Resorts Limited’s (ASX:CWN) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern

Today we’ll evaluate Crown Resorts Limited (ASX:CWN) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Crown Resorts:

0.073 = AU$534m ÷ (AU$8.2b – AU$844m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Crown Resorts has an ROCE of 7.3%.

Is Crown Resorts’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In this analysis, Crown Resorts's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 9.6% average reported by the Hospitality industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Crown Resorts's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.





When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Crown Resorts.

Do Crown Resorts’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Crown Resorts has total assets of AU$8.2b and current liabilities of AU$844m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 10% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.

The Bottom Line On Crown Resorts’s ROCE

If Crown Resorts continues to earn an uninspiring ROCE, there may be better places to invest. But note: Crown Resorts may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).