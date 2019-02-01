Why Do I Cry So Easily? Experts Break Down the Reasons Behind Your Tears

From Woman's Day

Whether it's over a breakup , a disappointing review at work, or the loss of a loved one, shedding a tear or two is a normal aspect of life. "Crying is an excellent way of releasing emotions and processing difficult situations," says Dr. Gail Saltz , associate professor of psychiatry at the NY Presbyterian Hospital Weill-Cornell School of Medicine. But when people begin to feel they don't have control over their emotions, it can signify something more serious is going on.

Here, we asked experts to break down the common reasons behind constant crying:

1. Depression

Depression is a mood disorder marked by persistent feelings of sadness or numbness that can lead to unusual crying. "If you've had a change in how much you're crying and it's consistent with your mood, then you should think about depression," says Dr. Saltz says. She adds that signs of depression include feelings of sadness, hopelessness, or emptiness, a loss of interest, sleep disturbances, and fatigue.

2. Anxiety

With an anxiety disorder comes excessive worrying, irritability, difficulty concentrating, and … tears. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America , anxiety disorders are the most common mental health illness in the U.S., affecting over 18% of the population. If you suspect that you're experiencing excess feelings of anxiety, consult with a professional, who may recommend therapy, medication, complementary medicine, or lifestyle changes.

3. Early Trauma

According to Dr. Kate Cummins , Psy.D., women who had a traumatic childhood or have experienced extreme traumatic events will often cry more than what is considered a normalized response: "This is because their sympathetic nervous system experiences trauma or anxiety in the same somatic responsive way, regardless of the scale of how traumatic the event actually is," Dr. Cummins says.

4. Stress

According to Dr. Sharon Saline , the effort it may take you to ward off sadness, anxiety, bad news, or something that disturbs you could be compromised when you're stressed . "When the body is dealing with these strong feelings, the feeling brain takes over the thinking brain and rules the day, allowing tears to flow more readily," Dr. Saline says. Stress also increases levels of cortisol, which Dr. Saltz says can increase hypersensitivity and reactivity to a challenging or stressful situation.

5. Personality

Everyone has his or her own unique personality, which is your collection of behaviors, traits, and cognitions. Biological differences in brain structure and physiology can impact your personality and emotional sensitivity , which could lead to more tears. According to Dr. Forrest Talley , Ph.D., neuroscientists aren't exactly sure the neuroanatomy behind crying, but they know it involves the limbic system: "Just as people who are more anxious have differences in sensitivity of their amygdala, so too differences in crying are linked to genetic differences in sensitivity of the limbic system."