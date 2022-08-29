Why Crypto Should Support the American Data Privacy and Protection Act

Daniel Kuhn
·4 min read

For as many privacy advancements that are happening in the crypto industry, there’s also a growing understanding that true, substantive consumer privacy cannot rely entirely on increasing access to cryptographic tools. There must also be federal action to preempt and criminalize the worst privacy abuses, and a maturing crypto industry should support those efforts – even if it means the anarchists siding with the state.

The U.S., by all measures, has lagged behind on consumer privacy regulations. This gap has created an environment where Big Tech is able to surveil and monetize your personal and sensitive data for profit. The adtech industry is a behemoth, and it has made the internet a worse place. It’s one of the reasons we need crypto to cut out the middlemen.

This article is excerpted from The Node, CoinDesk's daily roundup of the most pivotal stories in blockchain and crypto news. You can subscribe to get the full newsletter here.

The American Data Privacy and Protection Act (ADPPA), a proposed privacy-enhancing bill snaking its way through the U.S. legislative system now, would set strong limits around the type of data that companies can collect about you online. It would be, if passed, the most significant internet law introduced in decades and strongly bolster civil rights.

“There are a number of minor issues that we still believe can be tweaked in the bill, but at core it would create strong privacy protections for all Americans and block some of the most harmful data collection practices with its strict data minimization requirements (especially for sensitive data categories),” Alan Butler, executive director and president of the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC), said in an email.

The bill was introduced in June and has been substantially reworked since. It’s now praised by a number of privacy experts and is likely to receive a rare amount of bipartisan support (the type of across-the-aisle agreement usually reserved for passing military budgets). But the upcoming U.S. election cycle could derail these efforts, Butler said.

Last week, EPIC was one of 50 public interest, consumer advocacy and civil rights groups that wrote a letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) urging Congress to move on the bill. No crypto firms or projects signed on, either due to unawareness or disinterest. This is regrettable. Crypto has a chance to show it can contribute to the legislative process while finding another avenue to bolster digital rights.

Read more: How Crypto Can Power the Future of Work for People of Color / Opinion

ADPPA would prohibit the use of sensitive data (like precise geolocation, biometric and health information) for targeted advertising. It would also prevent companies like Google, Facebook and Coinbase (COIN) from tracking your web behavior over time and across third-party sites. It sets strong restrictions on data collection and the “transferring” of it to third parties without your consent.

“This bill would drive a stake through the shady practices of data brokers,” Butler said.

Unlike other privacy laws, ADPPA focuses on something called “data minimization” to simply cut down on the amount of information corporations can exploit. It makes privacy the default setting. Companies would only be permitted to collect and use data for 17 essential reasons, like authentication and fraud management.

That’s in contrast with other privacy-focused regulations, like the European Union’s GDPR, that are “based on consent,” as Wired magazine put it. That leads to “an endless stream of annoying privacy pop-ups that most people click ‘yes’ on because it’s easier than going to the trouble of turning off cookies.”

Crypto’s approach to privacy has primarily focused on creating tools or methods to shield your transactional history. The industry has contributed significantly to privacy and cryptography research, and has found some of the earliest consumer uses for advanced algorithms like zk-SNARK proofs.

Read more: What Happens When You Try to Sanction a Protocol Like Tornado Cash / Opinion

This code-first approach can be symbiotic with legislative efforts, or it could be crippled by them. Earlier this month, for instance, the U.S. Treasury Dept. took the unprecedented step of sanctioning the blockchain anonymizer Tornado Cash. The code is still running, but already consumer access in the U.S. is verboten, due to money laundering concerns.

“We have been supportive for decades of the development of privacy-enhancing technologies, including in the digital currency space, and are encouraged to see new tools and systems being deployed in the world of Web3,” Butler said. “However, we believe that the most important thing right now is to increase the level of privacy protections for all internet users.”

“That is why we believe it is critical for Congress to set strong, baseline privacy requirements that will push the broader use of these privacy-enhancing technologies and put the onus back on data collectors and processors to use more privacy protective systems,” he added.

Recommended Stories

  • Singapore’s Central Bank Slams Crypto Trading, Talks Up Digital-Asset Opportunities

    Singapore’s top financial regulator said cryptocurrencies are “highly hazardous” to many investors, but made clear the city-state still wants to develop and actively promote a digital-asset ecosystem. the managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the country’s central bank, on Monday criticized the trading of cryptocurrencies by individual investors. “Cryptocurrencies have taken (on) a life of their own outside of the distributed ledger, and this is the source of the crypto world’s problems,” he said.

  • Bitcoin Reclaims $20,000 After Powell's Speech; Coins Model Says This About Inflation And Crypto

    Bitcoin plunged below $20,000 after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's warning of more pain for the economy Friday. Coins did not always move in the same direction as the stock market. The strong correlation is a recent trend, according to several studies.

  • Singapore Wants to Tighten Retail Access to Cryptocurrencies

    Singapore, which for a while was seen as crypto friendly, is [making its true feelings](https://www.wsj.com/articles/singapores-central-bank-slams-crypto-trading-talks-up-digital-asset-opportunities-11661773114) about cryptocurrency known. Ravi Menon, managing director of the country’s financial regulator, said in a speech Monday that while it embraces digital assets and the technology around it, it “regards cryptocurrencies as unsuitable for use as money and as highly hazardous for retail inves

  • Crypto Price Check: Bitcoin Edges Higher After Weekend Slide

    Cryptocurrency prices are recovering a bit after comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell sparked a brutal slide.

  • First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Bounces to $20K as Dollar Recedes From 20-Year High; Equity Futures Slide

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for August 29, 2022. First Mover is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter that contextualizes the latest actions in the crypto markets.

  • Bitcoin falls below $20,000 amid crypto sell-off

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss bitcoin dropping below $20,000.

  • Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower

    His lawyers demanded details on how spam affects Twitter's business, among other things.

  • FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Crypto Exchange Is Planning to Acquire Huobi

    Huobi’s native token HT declined about 6% following Bankman-Fried’s tweet.

  • Coinbase, Marathon Digital, and Other Cryptocurrency Stocks Dive After Fed’s Hawkish Message

    As Bitcoin slides below the $20,000 mark, stocks of companies that are exposed to the cryptocurrency are falling as well.

  • The Debate on Biden’s Student Loan Plan Continues

    Democrats defended canceling some federal student loans and pushed back at Republican criticism it favors the elite and will harm the economy.

  • Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now

    Scott OlsonFormer President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race.The twice-impeached ex-president, though, did propose a “minimal solution” if he is not returned to the White House right away: Declare the 2020 vote “irreparably compromised” and hold a new one “immediately.”In

  • Man fatally shoots 3 tenants, sets fire to lure them

    A man evicted from a Houston apartment building shot five other tenants — killing three of them — Sunday morning after setting fire to the house to lure them out, police said. Officers fatally shot the gunman.

  • Amy Schumer is 'anticipating how awful it's going to be' touring without son Gene: 'When you hear them cry and reach for you, you just want to throw up'

    "The thing that weighs on me is being away," the comedian says of being on the road, away from her 3-year-old.

  • S.Korea’s science ministry announces ethical principles for the metaverse

    South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) has recently unveiled the first draft of core ethical principles that are fundamental for growing and participating in the metaverse. See related article: South Korea places $185M bet on the metaverse Fast facts The science ministry’s three values for the metaverse participants are an intact self-identity, safe […]

  • India's Akasa Air exposed sensitive records of thousands of customers

    Akasa Air, India's newly launched airline that began operations earlier this month, exposed the personal data of thousands of its customers because of a technical glitch that affected its login and sign-up service. The exposed data, discovered by cybersecurity researcher Ashutosh Barot, included full names, gender, email addresses and phone numbers of customers signing up and logging in on the Akasa Air website. The researcher found an HTTP request disclosing the data minutes after looking at Akasa Air's website on its inaugural day on August 7.

  • These Top-Rated Modem-Router Can Help Save on Your Internet Bill

    Did you know internet providers charge a fee for equipment rental? A modem-router combo can help put money back in your pocket. Here are the best options.

  • More western tech companies set out Russian exit plans

    Western technology companies, including Ericsson and Nokia, announced plans for complete exits from Russia on Monday, following Dell last week, as the pace of withdrawals accelerates. Ericsson said it will gradually withdraw from Russia over the coming months, while its Finnish rival Nokia said it also plans to exit its Russian business by the end of the year. Switzerland-based Logitech International also said it would wind down its remaining activities in Russia, having suspended its operations in March.

  • City's reliance on Amazon and Google leaves regulators worried

    A peculiar thing happened one afternoon last winter: at 2:30pm on December 7, robot vacuum cleaners across the US fell silent, online grocery carts were cancelled and Adele fans fumed at Ticketmaster as the presale of her concert tickets was postponed. Netflix went down. So, too, did Spotify. Duolingo. Tinder. Even some news websites.

  • Let's Unlock Why Data Privacy Is a Key Investing Theme

    When we recently discussed thematics and the AAP portfolio, among the mix of themes was Data Privacy and Digital Identity. Data privacy and digital identity relates to companies providing the tools and services that verify authorized users and safeguard personal data privacy. Nearly half of the survey respondents for Cisco's 2021 Consumer Privacy Survey felt they were unable to protect their personal data today, and the top reason cited is that companies aren't being clear about how they are using this data.