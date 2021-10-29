Here’s Why a CryptoPunk Sold for $530M

Andrew Thurman
·2 min read

Crypto Twitter was briefly set ablaze Thursday night as a CryptoPunk non-fungible token (NFT) was purchased for a staggering half-billion dollars – a figure that would have made the sale one of the largest ever not just in NFT-land, but in all of art history.

However, on-chain analysts were quick to point out that the sale may have just been an elaborate publicity stunt.

A Twitter bot that tracks the sales of CryptoPunks first flagged the transaction shortly before 8 p.m. ET. If real, the 124,457.07 ETH sale worth over $530 million would have easily eclipsed the 4,200 ETH sale of an ultra-rare alien punk in March.

CryptoPunks have a floor price – a term referring to the lowest price at which a piece from a particular NFT collection can be bought – of 100 ETH, and the punk in question, #9998, lacks desirable features from a collector’s perspective, leading some to believe the purchase was a “fat finger,” a term referring to the immutable, irreversible errors endemic in blockchain.

A look at the chain, however, reveals that the purchase was just a clever bit of smart contract magic.

The purchase was made by a flash loan contract deployed by an address flagged by wallet profiler Nansen as a prolific DeFi user, NFT collector and smart contract deployer who also owns the blurr.eth Ethereum Name Service NFT.

Banterlytics, a contributor to on-chain analysis publication OurNetwork, told CoinDesk that the transaction was likely conducted solely “for the bantz.”

The transaction cost 0.19 ETH, or roughly $800, and the address included a message in the metadata of the transaction, saying “looks rare.”

A similar flash loan transaction was conducted in February to purchase a HashMask NFT for 139,000 ETH, currently the largest NFT sale on record – even if on a technicality.

Read more: What Is a Flash Loan?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cryptobuds: An NFT Game That Lets You Build A Digital Cannabis Empire

    By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo. Yes, there is an NFT game that allows the user to build a cannabis business from scratch and grow rare strains, while participating in a competitive economy. This wonderful invention, specifically geared towards fans of the plant and crypto, is called Cryptobuds and will be available soon, on their website. What are NFTs? But, what exactly is an NFT? An NFT (non-fungible Token) is a digital asset stored in blockchain technology that cannot be easily exchanged,

  • FATF Crypto Guidance Looks to Bring Industry in Line With Banks

    Guidance from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) shows regulation is coming for crypto firms, both centralized and decentralized.

  • Twitter mocks Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement on Facebook name change

    Social media giant says it is moving towards ‘metaverse’ of technology products

  • GameStop NFT Marketplace Rumors Swirl — What It Means for the Future of the Meme Stock

    GameStop is going meta. The company, which reached a somewhat cult status among the Reddit army with its meme stock, has posted a slew of NFT-platform and Web3 gaming jobs on its career page this...

  • 4 Reasons Not to Invest in Bitcoin Futures ETFs

    Bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have arrived in the U.S. with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approving ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), and a string of others is expected to follow. The difference between a futures ETF and a spot ETF is that the latter holds the underlying asset in treasury. In spot ETFs you can even redeem your shares for the assets they represent.

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies Ready for a Bull Run

    Do you want to invest in a cutting-edge cryptocurrency? Both blockchains are building compelling cases as platforms for decentralized application (dApp) development, which could help attract investors to their native tokens and support long-term price appreciation. Launched in 2015 to expand the potential of blockchain technology, Ethereum has since soared to become the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, boasting a market cap of $490 billion.

  • World’s richest 29-year-old says this is the biggest risk to crypto

    Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder and CEO of FTX, one of the world's most prominent crypto exchanges says that one of the biggest potential risks to the digital-asset market is a cascade of events that also features a U.S. regulatory crackdown.

  • 7 reasons why Dogecoin is a better memecoin than Shiba Inu

    Loyalty doesn’t run far amongst crypto investors, and today Shiba Inu briefly stole Dogecoin’s much-loved crown as the premier memecoin in the crypto space.

  • See the 2022 Mercedes SL From Every Angle

    After a decade of fading relevance, the Mercedes SL is back in a major way

  • SHIB Flippened DOGE With $160M in ‘Smart Money’ Backing Latest Pump, Blockchain Data Shows

    A new force is behind shiba inu’s most recent price surge.

  • China to Release National Blockchain Standard Next Year, Says Official: Report

    Despite a crackdown on crypto, Beijing is pouring resources on blockchain for government and enterprise.

  • Trump got de-platformed. Could the ‘decentralized crypto cloud’ save him?

    As censorship grows on social media platforms, the decentralized cloud is building an alternative to Amazon and other centralized cloud giants.

  • Microsoft’s New Normal Will Need to Stick

    A strong streak of growth and operating profit gains hasn’t been seen in nearly two decades, but the stock’s valuation sets a new high bar.

  • 38 Thoughtful Gifts for New Moms in 2021

    If you're looking for the perfect holiday gift or baby shower gift, this is it. Get it now! Self-care usually takes a backseat for new moms but taking time for yourself, when you can, is so important for your psyche.

  • U.S Federal Trade Commission examining Facebook disclosures - WSJ

    Officials are looking into whether Facebook research documents indicate that it might have violated a 2019 settlement with the agency over privacy concerns, according to the report. Facebook and the FTC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. The company has come under fire after Frances Haugen, who worked as a product manager on the civic misinformation team at Facebook, revealed that she was the whistleblower who provided documents underpinning a recent WSJ investigation.

  • The startup that wants to disrupt big internet providers

    A new startup backed by funding from AOL founder Steve Case and Laurene Powell Jobs wants to break up broadband monopolies across the country.Why it matters: Internet access has been crucial during the pandemic, but it's not ubiquitous, and it can be both slow and unaffordable in swaths of the country.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: Underline, a community infrastructure company, began building its first open ac

  • Silicon Valley has already had a Meta—and it flamed out

    Mark Zuckerberg has finally unveiled the long-rumored name change designed to shed the negativity surrounding the Facebook brand. Facebook is now Meta. There’s just one problem: There was already a very high-profile metaverse company called Meta, and it didn’t turn out well.

  • Op-ed: How the US can finally close the cyber workforce gap

    Maintaining America’s economic competitiveness will require continued investment in the tools needed to compete in the digital economy and the workforce to build and protect these tools from online threats.

  • Biconomy Raises $11.5M in Public Sale of Native Token BICO

    Biconomy's BICO sale on CoinList follows a $9 million fundraising round in July.

  • Hackers-for-hire are biggest cybersecurity threat -EU agency

    Hackers-for-hire emerged as the biggest threat to online security in the last 15 months, with the COVID-19 pandemic and home working creating opportunities for cybercriminals, EU cybersecurity agency ENISA said in its annual report on Wednesday. The study, which covered the period April 2020 to July 2021, seeks to help governments and companies understand cybersecurity threats and develop techniques to tackle the problem. High profile ransomware attacks in recent months include that against the Colonial Pipeline that caused fuel disruptions in the eastern United States in May, and a separate case involving Brazilian company JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker.