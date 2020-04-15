Why CTR Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1416) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we are going to look at CTR Holdings Limited (HKG:1416) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for CTR Holdings:

0.42 = S$9.0m ÷ (S$33m - S$12m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2019.)

So, CTR Holdings has an ROCE of 42%.

Does CTR Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that CTR Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 12% average in the Construction industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, CTR Holdings's ROCE is currently very good.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how CTR Holdings's past growth compares to other companies.

SEHK:1416 Past Revenue and Net Income April 15th 2020

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if CTR Holdings has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

CTR Holdings's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

CTR Holdings has current liabilities of S$12m and total assets of S$33m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 35% of its total assets. CTR Holdings has a medium level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE somewhat.

What We Can Learn From CTR Holdings's ROCE

Even so, it has a great ROCE, and could be an attractive prospect for further research.