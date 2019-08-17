Why I Like Cupid Limited (NSE:CUPID)

Cupid Limited (NSE:CUPID) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of CUPID, it is a company with great financial health as well as a an impressive history of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Cupid here.

Flawless balance sheet with solid track record

In the previous year, CUPID has ramped up its bottom line by 9.6%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. The strong earnings growth is reflected in impressive double-digit 25% return to shareholders, which is an notable feat for the company. CUPID's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that CUPID has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. CUPID appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 1.5x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

NSEI:CUPID Income Statement, August 17th 2019 More

For Cupid, there are three key aspects you should further examine:

