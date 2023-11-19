Why D-R superintendent went Fox News amid furor over field hockey injury: Top stories

Before we begin the new week in earnest, we're taking a look back at the week that was, and the stories that led the news with Taunton Daily Gazette readers.

Top stories this past week included:

The Taunton High School football team getting some international attention. They were featured this weekend on an episode of the German children's television show "TOGGO Touchdown."

The latest Greater Taunton real estate report, featuring a Raynham cape that sold for $605,000. The home on Aspen Hollow Drive has its own bocce court, and also features a living room with cathedral ceilings, a spacious kitchen, and a nice-sized dining room. Check out this property, as well as other recent top-sellers.

These were the Top 5 stories of the past week, according to Gazette readers:

Dighton-Rehoboth was thrust into the national spotlight after a D-R field hockey player sustained significant facial and dental injuries from a shot from a male player from the opposing team in a playoff game against Swampscott.

D-R Superintendent of Schools Bill Runey appeared on Fox News to speak about the Nov. 2 incident and the impact it has had on the team and D-R community.

Dighton-Rehoboth School District Superintendent Bill Runey

Here's why, and what rule changes he says he would like to see.

Raynham tries to block giant 40B housing. Can it?

Is Raynham growing too fast? That’s an argument Selectmen are making, among others, by voicing opposition to a recently proposed housing development.

Raynham Selectmen recently approved submitting a letter to Mass Housing opposing a proposed 250-unit village-style rental development, called Riverfront Raynham, to be located on Route 44.

Gazette Reporter Daniel Schemer takes a look at the issue, right here.

Taunton's new pay-by-the-pound thrift store wants to make Christmas thriftier with raffle

Taunton Bins, 24 Weir St., offers a pay-by-the-pound price model for shopping on a budget.

This holiday season, they're finding a way to make Christmas more affordable too.

Taunton Bins, located at 24 Weir St. in Taunton.

Their Christmas tree raffle will give the winner a free tree and decorations.

Taunton safety officer seeks parking ban on Turner Street near Massasoit Park entrance

Police Safety Officer Arsenio Chaves asked the City Council and Mayor Shaunna O’Connell to approve an ordinance prohibiting parking on both sides of Turner Street near a Massasoit State Park parking lot entrance.

Taunton Gazette Reporter Ed Baker takes a look at the issue, right here.

New Italian bakery is serving up roasted focaccia, bomboloni, and authentic recipes

Italian Gem Café, 19 Center St., Middleboro, is baking up family recipes that owner Jessica Gemma learned as a child when she frequented Frosinone, a town south of Rome.

Some of her favorites include pistachio white chocolate cookies, classic bomboloni, and roasted focaccia bread made from scratch daily.

Jessica Gemma owner of Italian Gem Cafe, made a tray of Bomboloni pastry on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Here's Gemma's story, and what else she's baking up.

