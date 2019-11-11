Why D4t4 Solutions Plc’s (LON:D4T4) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we'll look at D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for D4t4 Solutions:

0.25 = UK£6.3m ÷ (UK£32m - UK£6.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, D4t4 Solutions has an ROCE of 25%.

See our latest analysis for D4t4 Solutions

Is D4t4 Solutions's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, D4t4 Solutions's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 12% average in the IT industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, D4t4 Solutions's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

The image below shows how D4t4 Solutions's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

AIM:D4T4 Past Revenue and Net Income, November 11th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for D4t4 Solutions.

D4t4 Solutions's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

D4t4 Solutions has total liabilities of UK£6.9m and total assets of UK£32m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 22% of its total assets. This is quite a low level of current liabilities which would not greatly boost the already high ROCE.

The Bottom Line On D4t4 Solutions's ROCE

Low current liabilities and high ROCE is a good combination, making D4t4 Solutions look quite interesting. D4t4 Solutions shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers . You might also want to check this free collection of companies delivering excellent earnings growth.