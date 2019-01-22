Here’s why Daios Plastics S.A.’s (ATH:DAIOS) Returns On Capital Matters So Much

Today we’ll evaluate Daios Plastics S.A. (ATH:DAIOS) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Daios Plastics:

0.058 = €7.9m ÷ (€163m – €27m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Daios Plastics has an ROCE of 5.8%.

Is Daios Plastics’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Daios Plastics’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 11% average in the Chemicals industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Putting aside Daios Plastics’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor – considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.





It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Daios Plastics? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Daios Plastics’s ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Daios Plastics has total assets of €163m and current liabilities of €27m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 16% of its total assets. With a very reasonable level of current liabilities, so the impact on ROCE is fairly minimal.

Our Take On Daios Plastics’s ROCE

That's not a bad thing, however Daios Plastics has a weak ROCE and may not be an attractive investment.