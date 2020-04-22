Why Dali Foods Group Company Limited’s (HKG:3799) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we are going to look at Dali Foods Group Company Limited (HKG:3799) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Dali Foods Group:

0.25 = CN¥4.3b ÷ (CN¥20b - CN¥3.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Dali Foods Group has an ROCE of 25%.

Does Dali Foods Group Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Dali Foods Group's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 10% average in the Food industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Dali Foods Group's ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Dali Foods Group's past growth compares to other companies.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Dali Foods Group.

Dali Foods Group's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Dali Foods Group has total assets of CN¥20b and current liabilities of CN¥3.2b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 16% of its total assets. A minimal amount of current liabilities limits the impact on ROCE.

Our Take On Dali Foods Group's ROCE

With low current liabilities and a high ROCE, Dali Foods Group could be worthy of further investigation. Dali Foods Group shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .