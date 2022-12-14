Why Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Could Be Worth Watching

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Danaher’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Danaher Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 10.49% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Danaher today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $250.42, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. What's more, Danaher’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Danaher?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Danaher's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? DHR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DHR, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Danaher at this point in time. While conducting our analysis, we found that Danaher has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

If you are no longer interested in Danaher, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

