Why Darling Ingredients Inc.’s (NYSE:DAR) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern

Today we are going to look at Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Darling Ingredients:

0.018 = US$81m ÷ (US$5.0b - US$566m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Darling Ingredients has an ROCE of 1.8%.

Does Darling Ingredients Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, Darling Ingredients's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 8.3% average in the Food industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Regardless of how Darling Ingredients stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

Darling Ingredients's current ROCE of 1.8% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 3.5%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can see in the image below how Darling Ingredients's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NYSE:DAR Past Revenue and Net Income, August 15th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Darling Ingredients.

How Darling Ingredients's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Darling Ingredients has total assets of US$5.0b and current liabilities of US$566m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 11% of its total assets. With a very reasonable level of current liabilities, so the impact on ROCE is fairly minimal.