Why Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) Could Be Your Next Investment

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL), it is a financially-healthy company with a a strong track record of dividend payments and a excellent growth outlook. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Data#3 here.

Flawless balance sheet with reasonable growth potential and pays a dividend

DTL’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. DTL seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 38.82x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

ASX:DTL Future Profit February 15th 19 More

Income investors would also be happy to know that DTL is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 5.0%. DTL has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

ASX:DTL Historical Dividend Yield February 15th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Data#3, I’ve put together three relevant aspects you should look at:

Historical Performance: What has DTL’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Valuation: What is DTL worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether DTL is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of DTL? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



